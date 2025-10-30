Hensol Castle Distillery Celebrates Strong 2025

Hensol Castle Distillery has announced a series of achievements during the first six months of its financial year, reinforcing its position as one of Wales’ leading distilleries.

The distillery achieved an AA grade in its latest BRCGS re-audit, the highest possible certification recognising world-class standards in quality, safety and traceability. It also strengthened strategic partnerships with major supermarkets, achieving continued growth in national listings and performance.

During the first six months of 2025 alone, Hensol Castle Distillery delivered record-breaking contract bottling volumes of 1.3 million bottles, including contracts with several blue-chip companies. The business also reported that its first half profits were significantly ahead of projections.

These milestones demonstrate the distillery’s ongoing focus on operational excellence, quality assurance, and strong commercial partnerships across both contract bottling and own-brand products. Its premium vodka launched in Tesco stores across Wales for the first time this year, whilst a new listing with Molson Coors will support national on-trade expansion.

Hensol Castle Distillery has also been producing and ageing whisky, with its inaugural release expected in the second half of 2026. Plans are already underway for a series of innovative special-release cask finishes.

The distillery’s visitor experience continues to thrive, having once again won both the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award and the Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year at The Vale Business Awards for the second consecutive year.

Managing Director Chris Leeke said:

“Whilst the challenges facing the hospitality industry are widely reported, we are delighted to continue building market share and distribution for our own spirits brand. We are also proud to have earned the trust of respected national brands to produce their spirits on their behalf. Our success in the past six months is a testament to our passionate and knowledgeable team, whose dedication and hard work continue to drive our growth.”

At the time of signing the distribution agreement with Molson Coors, Martin Anderson, Regional Director, from the brand, said:

“We're excited to add Hensol Castle to our extensive on-trade distribution portfolio, bringing the unique offering of their portfolio to customers near and far. Hensol Castle Distillery is located near our National Contact Centre, who are particularly excited about this partnership and the opportunity to share Hensol Castle with customers locally.”

As the business continues to invest in innovation and expansion, Hensol Castle Distillery remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and customer confidence.