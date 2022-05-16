Helping Welsh Food and Drink Companies Understand Future Consumer Eating Habits

A series of Welsh Government funded new product development workshops taking place across Wales in June will help food and drink companies understand the way that consumer diets will evolve over the next 10 years.

With the challenges of food security, climate change, obesity and changing food cultures there are set to be dramatic changes to consumer eating habits over the coming decade. The Welsh Government Insight Programme’s Future Diets research, which will be shared at these events, will provide an industry first, long-term view of consumer behaviour.

Businesses attending one of these free workshops will gain access to world-class insight from industry thought leaders, including the IGD, Kantar and thefoodpeople. They will take away ideas for new product development and business strategies which respond to the coming changes in consumer diets.

Speakers will include:

Chris Hayward, Sales Director, IGD – Chris will share key trends that will impact on future diets and the implications for businesses working inside and outside of Wales.

Kateline Porritt, New Product Development Specialist – Kateline has held senior roles in retail NPD and with thefoodpeople.

Supported by Food Innovation Wales and their team of internationally recognised industry experts, eligible companies will also be able to gain access to funded technical support through Project HELIX to help turn their new product ideas into a reality.

Speaking about the workshop series, Professor David Lloyd, Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University and Food Innovation Wales, said:

There are huge changes to consumer diets on the horizon and it’s vital that Welsh food and drink companies are in a position to take advantage of these developments. By attending one of these workshops, businesses will put themselves in the best possible position to thrive over the next decade and beyond.

The Future Diets workshops are set to take place in three locations across Wales – in Bangor on June 7, in Carmarthen on the June 21 and in Cardiff on the June 22.

To book a free place, visit:

www.foodinnovation.wales/2022/04/future-diets-new-product-development-workshop/