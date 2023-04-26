Helping Hand for Swansea Businesses to Get Greener

Swansea businesses looking to cut their carbon footprint are being given a helping hand.

Grants up to a maximum of £10,000 are now available to help businesses cover the costs of renewable energy generation, energy conservation measures or changes to manufacturing processes.

Run by Swansea Council with funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the grant requires all applicants to provide 50% of scheme costs.

All carbon reduction grant applicants will need to sign-up to a free monthly course being run by the council, which will show businesses how to identify measures to cut their carbon footprint and boost their energy efficiency. The course will also show businesses how to carry out an energy audit.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We’re committed to Swansea becoming a net zero city by 2050 and will do all we can to support businesses and residents to help us reach that goal. “An example of this support is the availability now of this grant scheme for Swansea businesses, as well as the free monthly course to give carbon reduction and energy efficiency tips. “It’s one of many grants businesses throughout the city can apply for.”

Swansea businesses can book their place on the free monthly course by visiting the City and County of Swansea's Eventbrite page online. Courses run until the autumn of 2024.

Email [email protected] for further carbon reduction grant information or to request an application form.

Other grants now available include funding for pre-starts, website development, business growth and supplier development. Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/businessfunding for more information.