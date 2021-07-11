Helping Businesses to Prepare for Full Customs Control in January 2022

More than 160,000 businesses will be receiving a letter from HMRC over the next week, explaining the steps they should take to ensure they can continue trading with the EU.

These include:

making supplementary declarations

appointing a customs intermediary

Export Health Certificate requirements

Making supplementary declarations

Businesses already importing goods using delayed declarations should get ready now to have everything in place to make supplementary declarations on time. Traders need to decide whether to make their own declarations or get a customs intermediary to do it for them.

Traders using the delayed declarations process have 175 calendar days from the date of import from the EU, to make the supplementary declaration. They need to apply for a duty deferment account (DDA) and authorisation to use simplified declaration procedures now, if they have not already.

Appointing a customs intermediary

Businesses can find information online about how to get an expert to deal with customs paperwork for them, as well as an up-to-date list of customs intermediaries that can help them.

Export Health Certificate requirements

From 1 October 2021, all products of animal origin, certain animal by-products and high-risk food not of animal origin will require pre-notification. Also, from this date, if traders haven’t made a full customs declaration for an exports consignment, their haulier or carrier will need to submit a standalone exit summary declaration providing safety and security information.

Further support and guidance

HMRC will also be contacting customers over the coming months with further details on what they need to do to prepare for the introduction of full customs declarations, from 1 January 2022.

Sophie Dean and Katherine Green, Directors General, Borders and Trade, HMRC, said:

We know how challenging it is to get used to so many changes, and we appreciate how much that UK businesses have done already. HMRC is here to help people adapt to the adjustments, and over the next few months we will carry on reaching out to businesses to help them get the right support and guidance to continue trading with the EU.

Customers can read step-by-step guidance on:

There is also extra online support on importing and exporting, including live webinars and YouTube videos.

Customer service advisers are also available, from 8‌‌am to 10‌‌pm Mon‌‌day to Fri‌‌day and from 8‌‌am to 4‌‌pm at weekends, on 03‌‌00 32‌‌2 94‌‌34.