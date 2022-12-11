Help to Buy Wales Available at New WDL Homes Development in Trefechan

WDL Homes has unveiled its new development in Trefechan, where homebuyers still have time to take advantage of the Help to Buy Wales equity loan scheme.

Ty Newydd Heights is a development of 45 homes located off Crabtree Road, close to Taf Fechan Nature Reserve. WDL Homes is building three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Among the first homes under construction are four Pembroke house types, which will all be eligible for a 20 per cent equity loan from the Welsh Government through Help to Buy Wales.

Carly Maidment, Sales and Customer Relations Manager for WDL Homes, said:

“Ty Newydd Heights is in a fantastic location in Trefechan and on the doorstep of the Brecon Beacons. Since we released the first homes for sale, we have already taken two reservations. “Each of the four Pembroke houses at the development are priced at £219,995, making them eligible for Help to Buy Wales. All four homes will be built and ready to move in before the end of March next year. “These generously proportioned three-bedroom semi-detached properties are popular with first-time buyers. The homes all come with flooring, appliances, close board fencing and turf, so there are no additional costs to factor in. Anyone who reserves in the next couple of weeks will be able to choose their kitchen and other fixtures and fittings and our team are on hand to help at every stage.”

With Help to Buy Wales, people can buy a new home priced up to £250,000 with a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is provided as an equity loan. The loan can be paid back at any time after purchase and needs to be repaid within 25 years. Homes must be reserved before the end of March 2023 to qualify. WDL Homes will offer the scheme on the Pembroke houses at Ty Newydd Heights until 1 February.

There are currently 12 homes available at Ty Newydd Heights, including a range of three and four-bedroom detached houses in addition to the semi-detached Pembroke houses.

WDL Homes is investing around £157,000 into the local area under the Community Infrastructure Levy as part of its planning agreement for the development.

Carly added:

“As a local housebuilder, WDL Homes is committed to supporting the communities where we build. This includes contributions to infrastructure, as well as directly employing people and supporting sub-contractors in the area. “At Ty Newydd Heights, our homes will create an extension to this friendly community. Our early visitors have found this appealing and we look forward to showing more people around the development in the coming weeks.”

WDL Homes is also building new homes at College Gardens in Cwmdare. For more information on homes at Ty Newydd Heights or College Gardens, see wdlhomes.co.uk or call 01685 878 525.