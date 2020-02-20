Help Shape the Future of Swansea’s City Centre

Businesses interested in the future of Swansea are being invited to join others in a conference in the city centre next month.

The Swansea City Centre Conference & Exhibition takes place in the Waterfront Museum in Swansea on March 31. The conference, now in its second year, is an opportunity for city centre retailers, regional businesses, community projects and not-for-profit organisations to raise their profile and make connections.

Exhibitors and attendees will be able to find out about the projects currently underway in the city, hear from thought leaders and decision makers, and help shape the vision for a vibrant and successful city.

The conference will feature five exhibition zones:

Creative and Digital, sponsored by UWTSD

Development and Investment, sponsored by Swansea BID

Energy and Environment, sponsored by Pobl Group and Coastal Housing

Destination Swansea, sponsored by First Cymru. This zone will highlight what Swansea has to offer to people and businesses from outside the area.

The Regional Zone, sponsored by Flexis. This zone will bring together what’s on offer in Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

The conference has been organised by 4theRegion, a membership alliance working to bring about positive change in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire. With 50 exhibitors already signed up, it promises to be a lively and informative event.

Dawn Lyle, founder and chair of 4theRegion, said:

“Whether you want to know more about what’s happening in Swansea City Centre, raise the profile of your business or project, or get involved in conversations to help shape the future, there are so many great reasons to be part of this event. “The City Centre Conference & Exhibition will bring together all those who are ambitious for the future of Swansea – the entrepreneurs, the creative people, the visionaries and the campaigners who are making change happen. It will change the way people think about Swansea and tell the story of its emerging future.”

Russell Greenslade, chief executive of Swansea BID (Business Improvement District), said:

“Last year we were a partner in establishing, delivering and launching this event so we are pleased to support the Swansea City Centre Conference again this year by sponsoring the Development and Investment Zone. “Swansea BID represents around 800 City Centre businesses across a broad mix of sectors so we see how much hard work, vision and commitment is shown by the business community here, to ensure Swansea is a vibrant and forward thinking place to live, work and visit. “2020 is, of course, one of the most important years in the continued evolution of the City Centre. We are seeing the regeneration really leaving its mark. In our role as a leading BID in the UK we are seeing investors sit up and take notice of Swansea and the investment opportunities it offers. “Potential investors are approaching us for insights on trends, shopper demographics and profile, and what we can do as a BID to support them and their staff. We are looking forward to meeting with our BID businesses and others who are passionate about the future of our city, and to talk about next steps, so these opportunities are fully maximised.”

Debbie Green, chief executive, Coastal Housing Group, said:

“As an organisation that’s actively delivering future homes that address the climate emergency, Coastal is delighted to sponsor the Energy & Environment Zone alongside Pobl Group. Together we’re developing 144 zero carbon homes in Swansea and the city centre conference will be a perfect chance to focus on how critical initiatives like this are to the wellbeing of future generations and our planet.”

First Cymru’s managing director Andrew Sherrington said:

“We are pleased to support this important conference because we are 100 per cent backing Swansea, and because public bus transport is an important part of a thriving economy. Not only do our buses keep communities connected, they also ease congestion and bring air quality benefits. “First Cymru is also actively working with stakeholders across South and West Wales to help shape Swansea and improve public transport across the region. That’s why we are sponsoring the Destination Swansea Zone.”

Amanda Davies, group chief executive, Pobl Group, said:

“Having been a part of last year’s successful inaugural event, we are delighted to be working collaboratively with Coastal Housing to help make the 2020 Swansea City Centre Conference & Exhibition even bigger and better. Our joint sponsorship of the Energy & Environment Zone is the perfect platform for us to display the work being done in collaboration with Coastal to build the homes of the future, as well as the ongoing transformation of Swansea City Centre, which Pobl is proud to be at the heart of.”

The event takes place at the Waterfront Museum from 10am to 8pm on March 31. Booking details can be found here: https://www.4theregion.org.uk/swansea-city-centre-conference-2020/