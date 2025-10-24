Llais Urges People to Have their Say on Health and Social Care

Llais is urging people to have their say on the future of health and social care in Wales.

It is hosting The Health and Social Care We Want, a national conversation about creating fairer and more person-centred services.

Llais has heard from more than two thousand people so far through events, surveys and conversations with groups and individuals. Now, with the national conversation closing at the beginning of November, they are urging people from across Wales to share their views ahead the deadline. This includes wanting to hear more from people in rural areas, those with sensory loss or long-term health conditions, children and young people, and ethnic minority communities.

One of the groups who have worked together with Llais is The Gap Wales. They are a charity that offers support for asylum seekers, refugees, the homeless and vulnerably housed, along with providing bereavement services and more.

For Byron James, Operations Manager at The Gap Wales, it was a great opportunity to have the voices of vulnerable people heard and help improve the services they use.

He said:

“At the Gap Wales, we work alongside people who often go unseen and unheard, not just in national conversations, but in their everyday lives. Their voices are often missing from the decisions that shape their futures. “Being part of this project gave them a rare opportunity to share their stories and gain insight into the systems that affect them. That sense of visibility and inclusion is powerful, and it helps build confidence. “This kind of participation is essential if we want to create a system that truly reflects people’s needs and priorities. We’d encourage others to take part in this conversation.”

Alyson Thomas, Chief Executive of Llais said:

“With the national conversation closing soon, we urge everyone to take part. Your voice can help shape a better system for everyone.”

The conversation runs until 1 November 2025, after which Llais will publish a report with key findings, recommendations, and a framework for change. People are able to take part through filling in an online survey or attending a Llais event. For more information on how to get involved, visit llaiswales.org/wewant