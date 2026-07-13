Heler Foods Community Fund Supports Ty Gobaith

Heler Foods has awarded funding through its Community Fund to Ty Gobaith / Hope House Children's Hospices, supporting families across North Wales.

The latest award takes the total donated through the Heler Foods Community Fund to more than £7,000 so far this year, helping charities and community organisations make a lasting difference across the regions where the business operates.

The funding will help deliver fully accessible family events, enabling children with life-threatening conditions and their families to enjoy special experiences together in a safe, welcoming environment.

The grant will contribute towards refreshments, entertainment, decorations and specialist equipment for family events attended by around 50 families at a time, ensuring families can create precious memories together without the barriers they often face elsewhere.

Sarah Griffith, People and Transformation Director at Heler Foods, said:

“Ty Gobaith provides extraordinary care and support to families across North Wales. We are delighted our Community Fund can help create opportunities for families to spend valuable time together and make lasting memories. Reaching more than £7,000 in donations this year is a fantastic milestone for the Community Fund, and we're proud to support organisations that make such a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

In addition to the Community Fund award, Ty Gobaith has been selected as Heler Foods' Family Fun Day charity, with colleagues and their families raising further funds to support the hospice's vital work across North Wales.

The Heler Foods Community Fund supports charities, schools and community organisations that make a positive difference in the communities where Heler Foods operates, investing in initiatives that improve wellbeing, strengthen communities and create opportunities for people to thrive.