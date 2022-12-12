Helen Antoniazzi Announced as New Head of Public Affairs at FAW

The Football Association of Wales is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Antoniazzi as its Head of Public Affairs.

The role will be responsible for managing the relationship with Government and Local Authorities to enhance the FAW’s reputation amongst key political stakeholders to drive funding and investment in Welsh football.

Helen Antoniazzi has worked in or around Welsh politics since the dawn of devolution in 1999, having held the position of Head of News and Research for Plaid Cymru. During that time she also became Chief of Staff to Leanne Wood, the then leader of Plaid Cymru.

Helen joins the FAW from Wales’ leading gender equality charity Chwarae Teg, where she is the Director of Policy and Communications.

Amongst Helen’s key roles and responsibilities will be developing and delivering the public affairs strategy in addition to advising the CEO, Board and FAW leadership team on all public affairs matters in addition to identifying strategic risks and opportunities.

Helen is passionate about Cymru both on and off the pitch and is looking forward to playing her part in the work that the FAW is doing to unleash the nation’s potential when her new role commences on 3 January 2023.