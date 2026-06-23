Heledd Bebb Appointed as New Chair of Mentera

Mentera has appointed Heledd Bebb as its new Chair, following the end of Fflur Jones’ term in the role in May.

Heledd joins Mentera at an exciting point in the organisation’s development, as it continues to build on its success and deliver its ambitious strategy to support businesses across Wales to venture and thrive.

Heledd is a Director and co-owner of OB3 Research (Old Bell 3), a consultancy specialising in public policy research, evaluation and advisory services. She joined the company in 2015 and leads work across a number of key policy areas, including education, employment and skills, health, culture, and economic development.

Her career spans the worlds of business, policy, higher education and governance. Early in her career, she worked at Mentera, where she gained direct experience of supporting new businesses across Wales and developing successful commercial activity within the organisation. She later worked as a Policy Adviser at the Welsh Local Government Association and as a Senior Lecturer in Business and Management, specialising in areas such as leadership, business strategy, and entrepreneurship.

Heledd also brings significant governance experience to the role. She is a Trustee and Board Member of the National Library of Wales and previously served as a Trustee of the National Eisteddfod of Wales for eight years.

Heledd Bebb said:

“I am delighted to be appointed Chair of Mentera at such an important time in the organisation’s development. The work Mentera does has a real impact on businesses and communities across Wales, and I look forward to working with the Board and the team to build on this momentum in the years ahead.”

Llŷr Roberts, Chief Executive of Mentera, said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Heledd as our new Chair. Her experience across policy, research and leadership brings a highly valuable perspective to the role, particularly as the organisation continues to evolve and grow its impact across Wales.”

Mentera said it would also like to thank Fflur Jones for her significant contribution during her time as Chair, where she led the organisation through a period of change and development.

Mentera is a not-for-profit organisation that supports and enables businesses and communities across Wales to venture and thrive, both locally and globally. With over 35 years’ experience, the organisation provides advice, support and programmes to help businesses reach their full potential.