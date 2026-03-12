Heidelberg Materials’ Mid Wales Asphalt Plant Completes UK-First Hydrogen Trial

Hydrogen has been successfully used to decarbonise asphalt production on an industrial scale for the first time in the UK at Heidelberg Materials UK’s Criggion plant in Powys.

The pioneering project is part of the company’s commitment to decarbonise its production processes and has been three years in the making.

The Criggion trial is part of the UK Government’s Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator programme and received part-funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

During the trial, hydrogen was used to replace liquid fossil fuels to produce more than 1,300 tonnes of asphalt, without any impact on the quality or performance of the material.

The project demonstrated hydrogen as a viable alternative to fossil fuels in asphalt production, achieving a 76 per cent reduction in Scope 1 (direct) emissions equating to a 23 per cent reduction in the overall carbon footprint of the asphalt produced.

Simon Willis, Heidelberg Materials UK CEO, said:

“If we are to reach our net zero ambitions, we need to consider carbon reduction measures across all areas of our operations. “Fuel switching to hydrogen is one of these along with, for example, the development of carbon capture and storage, the use of alternative and secondary materials, and developing circular solutions. “Hydrogen will be a vital solution to decarbonise heavy industry where electrification is difficult and this successful demonstration of its potential to produce low carbon asphalt for the construction industry is a major step forward.”

In total, 4,522kg of hydrogen was used during the trial at Criggion, saving 25,105kg of CO₂. If scaled across the UK asphalt industry, savings could reach 450,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year.

Heidelberg Materials is a member of Made with Hydrogen, a consortium of organisations responsible for manufacturing daily essentials, from asphalt to bricks. The group is calling for greater clarity on the pathway for hydrogen’s role in British industry.