Hedyn Invests More Than £37m to Bring Empty Newport Buildings Back to Life

Hedyn has invested more than £37 million in bringing empty and underused buildings back to life across Newport city centre, creating around 160 new homes.

The latest chapter is Hedyn's Stow Hill development, which is creating 36 new apartments and commercial space above former retail units and continuing a wider programme of regeneration.

Stow Hill joins a growing portfolio of projects including Albany Chambers, Charles Street, Upper Dock Street, Griffin Island and Olympia House, which together have delivered around 160 homes and attracted more than £37 million of investment.

Backed by more than £7.5 million in Welsh Government and Newport City Council grant funding, the developments have focused on repurposing vacant offices, former commercial premises and historic buildings, helping tackle housing need while supporting local businesses and bringing more people into the city centre.

Peter Crockett, Group Director of Growth at Hedyn, said:

“Successful city centres need people to live in them. Every empty building brought back into use means more neighbours, more footfall and more life in the heart of Newport. “These developments are helping create a city centre that people choose to call home. By giving empty buildings a new purpose, we're helping write the next chapter in Newport's story and showing how regeneration can support businesses, strengthen communities and create the homes people need. “This momentum is continuing with work for beginning at Factory Road for 43 new homes by Spring 2028, alongside the development of Hedyn's new offices on Mill Street, further reinforcing Hedyn's long-term commitment to, and investment in, Newport city centre.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Casnewydd Islwyn, said:

“Newport has the longest waiting list in Wales with more than 12,456 households waiting for accommodation. Like Hedyn, I support initiatives to bring vacant buildings back into use and create more affordable housing. “This is why I am pleased that the Plaid Cymru government has brought forward plans to develop a community right to buy scheme that has been absent in Wales despite being introduced in England more than 15 years ago. “The government is also working on legislation to strengthen enforcement framework and the regulatory role of Rent Smart Wales, as well as requiring the sharing of rent-data, to improve housing affordability, make rent fairer and limit no fault evictions. “Regenerating our communities and ensuring the provision of safe and secure accommodation is in everyone's best interests and I will continue to support any initiatives that promote that.”

Newport's population has grown to more than 150,000 in recent years,. The city has also seen particularly strong growth among younger residents, with the number of 25- to 34-year-olds increasing by more than 27% since the last census.