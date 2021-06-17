Heatforce Signs Sponsorship Deal With Glamorgan

Wales' premier boiler installation company has signed a three-year deal with Glamorgan Cricket to become one of its key sponsors.

The agreement, which includes naming rights to the executive lounge, concourse signage and boundary advertising boards, will see the Heatforce brand used prominently throughout Sophia Gardens.

“We are delighted to have secured this deal with Glamorgan Cricket,” said Heatforce CEO Paul Maddocks, “and the significant brand exposure at both local and national level fits in perfectly with our marketing strategy.”

As the only first-class county side in Wales, Glamorgan has a range of commercial partners, and Heatforce joins a list of businesses that include some of the biggest firms in Wales as well as world-famous brands.

“We're proud to welcome Heatforce onboard as one of our key commercial partners,” said CEO Hugh Morris, “and it's great that they are fully behind our mission to make Wales proud by supporting our professional team.”

As spectators are once again allowed into Sophia Gardens, the sponsorship comes at a time when cricket in Wales is looking to bounce back from the lockdown.