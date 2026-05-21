Heart of Wales Summer Fair Aims to Encourage Visitors to Explore Region by Rail

Tourism businesses, makers and producers from across Mid Wales and alongside the Heart of Wales Line are being invited to take part in a new summer event designed to showcase the very best of the region to new audiences.

The Heart of Wales Community Rail Partnership has announced its first ever Make and Trade Heart of Wales Summer Fair, taking place at St Mary’s Church in the centre of Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 8 from 10am to 4pm.

The event aims to encourage more visitors to explore Mid Wales by rail, while giving businesses the opportunity to promote their products, experiences and destinations during the height of the summer season.

Organisers hope the fair will give visitors a real flavour of the communities, landscapes and independent businesses found along the Heart of Wales Line.

The event is being organised in partnership with Chantilly Grey, who run the popular monthly fairs at St Mary’s Church and will manage bookings and event administration.

Thanks to funding support from Transport for Wales, pitch fees have been reduced to £20, significantly lower than the usual venue rate.

Organisers are also planning a strong advertising campaign across the railway network and wider Shropshire area to help attract visitors and increase footfall on the day.

The fair is open to a wide range of businesses, including those who may not normally attend trade or promotional events. Tourism providers, local makers, food and drink businesses, attractions and experience providers are all encouraged to consider taking part.

To book a pitch visit here. Businesses that are not yet part of the Heart of Wales Make and Trade Project can also sign up for a free business listing via here.

For further information, businesses can contact Owen Griffkin, community rail development officer, by email at owen.griffkin@heart-of-wales.co.uk.