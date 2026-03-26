Heart of Wales Partnership Runner-Up at Community Rail Awards

The Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership has been named as a runner up in the Community Rail Awards 2026.

The partnership claimed second place in the tourism and leisure category for its innovative Make and Trade project, an initiative designed to showcase and connect independent makers and traders along the scenic railway.

The event, organised by Community Rail Network and supported by headline partner East Midlands Railway, took place in Derby. Judges reviewed more than 300 entries which showcased the work taking place across Britain to connect communities with their railways.

The Make and Trade project was developed to highlight and connect more than 100 independent makers and traders along the Heart of Wales railway line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

Central to the initiative was ‘Goods Along The Line’, a 48-page brochure distributed widely across the route and at local tourist hotspots. The partnership also hosted a networking event and marketing masterclass to help participating businesses strengthen their skills and visibility.

The project has guided thousands of visitors along the line with more than 6,000 booklets circulated, social media outreach reached more than 500,000 people and community events generated in excess of £1,000 in direct sales for local makers. Businesses have reported new customers, stronger community links and valuable shared learning.

Owen Griffkin, the partnership’s community rail development officer, said:

“Achieving second place at the awards is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication of everyone involved. “Beyond the brochure, this project is about building genuine connections between the people behind their product along this beautiful railway and the visitors and communities who travel it. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about what’s to still to come.”

Melanie Lawton, Transport for Wales community rail strategy lead, said:

“The Make and Trade project is a shining example of what community rail can achieve when it puts local people and local enterprises at its heart. “This second place is thoroughly well deserved and Transport for Wales is delighted to support the partnership in delivering such impactful work in promoting social and economic development among local communities served by the Heart of Wales Line.”

Clair Swales, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations chief executive, said:

“Projects like Make and Trade show how rail can do more than connect places – it can connect people, support local businesses and celebrate the unique spirit of our communities.”

The partnership now plans to refresh the brochure annually through advertising and sponsorship, ensuring the project continues to support rural economies while promoting sustainable travel on the railway.

Samantha Skyrme, partnership chair, said:

“Make and Trade is an innovative project and this recognition has come at an exciting time as the team develops the concept further.”

The partnership delivers a wide range of community engagement and social inclusion initiatives, supports volunteering at stations and promotes green travel and tourism by rail.