Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership Appoints New Chair

The Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has appointed Samantha Skyrme as its new chairperson.

The Heart of Wales Line CRP promotes and develops the railway to benefit local communities, businesses and visitors. Its role includes connecting communities, enhancing socio-economic development, amplifying community voices and promoting sustainable, healthy and accessible travel.

Samantha has a personal connection to the railway as it runs past her garden. She brings years of experience from the Department of Food and Rural Affairs and other UK Government agencies, where as a senior user researcher she led projects focused on understanding what people really need.

“The Heart of Wales Line is a wonderful resource for all of us living nearby and I'm looking forward to meeting more of the vital groups who do such great work up and down the line,” said Samantha.

As chair, she will challenge the CRP to be “bigger, bolder and better”, building stronger community connections with the railway.

The Heart of Wales Line is an accredited CRP recognised by the Department for Transport, Community Rail Network and the Welsh Government. Guided by a diverse steering group, including transport operators, local authorities, destination managers, businesses and voluntary organisations, the CRP is hosted by the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO).

Clair Swales, PAVO chief executive and outgoing CRP chair, said:

“I am delighted to be handing over the role to Samantha who has community engagement at the heart of everything she does. “I know she will continue to strengthen the Heart of Wales Line CRP’s role in connecting people, places and communities along the line.”

Owen Griffkin, community rail officer, added:

“We are really excited to be working with Samantha. She brings with her a strong background in research and engagement, which will help us make sure the communities along the line have a real say in shaping both our activities and the future of the railway.”

Melanie Lawton, Transport for Wales community rail strategic lead, said: