Hear Views & Insights from the Authors of the CCR’s New Investment Prospectus – Prosperity for Our Place

Cardiff Capital Region’s Investment Prospectus – ‘Prosperity for our Place’ – was recently published outlining; six core ‘cluster-related’ propositions and five key ‘enabling’ infrastructure propositions together with a series of longer-term ‘bigger bets’ such as the creation of tidal energy and hydrogen hubs.

In total, this framework represents a £4.2bn requirement in the form of R+D, “Levelling- up”, Transport and Industrial Strategy Challenge Funding – and our Digital Discussion on Tuesday March 30th will give deeper insights into a proposed programme that, if realised, will truly transform the Cardiff Capital Region.

“A £4.2bn framework of investment requirements to help the region build back, level up and scale up the region”.

Hosted by former First Minister Carwyn Jones, our diverse and expert panel includes Kellie Beirne (Director of the CCR City Deal), Frank Holmes, (Partner Gambit Corporate Finance and Chair Economic Growth Partnership and Investment Panel), Gill Bristow, (Professor of Economic Geography Cardiff University) and Kevin Gardiner (Economic Growth Partnership Board Member and Rothschild Wealth Management Global Investment Strategist) – in a debate that will discuss the proposed activities, impact and outcomes envisaged in the prospectus.

“Transforming the economy and communities across South East Wales”.

Join us to discover what this could mean for the economy and communities of South East Wales – and the evolution of the CCR City Deal.