Headline Sponsor of City Hospice’s Forever Flowers Campaign Announced

Green Willow Funerals has been announced as the headline sponsor of City Hospice’s Forever Flowers campaign for 2026.

The popular campaign is returning to Cardiff Castle for a sixth consecutive year from Saturday 1 to Saturday 8 August, providing the community with an opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of cherished loved ones with a lasting tribute. This year’s Forever Flower is the pink poppy, which for many symbolises love, compassion, peace and admiration.

Established in 1997, Green Willow Funerals is one of the largest funeral directors in south Wales with four locations across Cardiff, Dinas Powys and Newport.

As a social enterprise, Green Willow donates its profits to its charity owner The Cardiff YMCA (1910) Trust, helping to fund local community projects in the region in addition to serving families and communities through the provision of compassionate, dignified and respectful funeral services.

It was through the Trust’s community connections that Green Willow Funerals became aware of the work of City Hospice and decided to support Forever Flowers.

Paul Dowding, Managing Director at Green Willow Funerals, said:

“As a funeral company we are constantly helping and supporting families through the trauma and sadness of losing a loved one. Forever Flowers is an ideal way to celebrate the lives of loved ones and further support City Hospice. “We are privileged to play such an active role with such a worthy local charity and make a difference where it’s needed.”

Dr Liz Booyse, Chief Executive of City Hospice, said:

“We are grateful to have the generous Green Willow Funerals, whose work supports our local community, on board as our headline sponsor this year. Their experience means they know how special campaigns like Forever Flowers can be; they understand loss and grief, and the importance of remembrance and celebration.”

Forever Flowers supports the work of City Hospice, the only provider of home-based specialist palliative care in Cardiff. The charity provides care and a wide range of services including welfare advice and complementary therapies to patients with terminal or life limiting illnesses, as well as bereavement support and counselling for the families of its patients.

Forever Flowers is also supported by Dragon Signs, Eversheds Sutherland, McLays, Premier Forest Group, Quantum Advisory, and Wales & West Housing Association.