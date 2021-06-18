Headline Sponsor Confirmed for BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021

Princes Limited, one of the largest names in the UK food and drink industry, has been unveiled as the key sponsor for the upcoming international trade event BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021.

Held at the International Convention Centre (ICC Wales), The Celtic Manor Resort, Newport (27-28 October 2021), the event will welcome food buyers and industry professionals under one roof to meet with leading Welsh food and drink businesses.

New figures have highlighted further the crucial role the event plays in bringing buyers and businesses together with 2019 event generating almost £20m in confirmed sales for Welsh food and drink producers.

Commenting on the announcement Andy Hargraves Group Director for Soft Drinks Princes said:

“Princes is delighted to be lending its support to BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 following its past successes. In many ways, the timing fits in perfectly with our ongoing commitment to manufacturing in Wales, as we reach the completion of the Group’s largest ever capital investment into soft drinks at our site in Cardiff.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“With the coronavirus situation continuing to improve here in Wales, we are very hopeful and looking forward to welcoming suppliers, buyers and food industry professionals to the International Convention Centre at the Celtic Manor Resort later this year for BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021. “The event presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the very best of Wales and it is fantastic that more than 200 new products will be launched over the two days which is great news as the industry continues its recovery from the impact of Covid19. “Sustainability will, of course, be central at the event as we build on our strategic vision to become a world leader in the area.”

With over 200 new products to be launched at BlasCymru/TasteWales in a broad range of categories, the event has been designed to maximise value for buyers by helping them through:

providing a large scale product showcase;

sourcing Welsh food and drink – from branded to private label;

meeting a wide range of suppliers;

time efficient introductory meeting format.

For further information and to register your interest in BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 visit www.tastewales.com/