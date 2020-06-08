Do you think you can take Business News Wales to the next level?

This is an exciting opportunity for a highly organised individual with a genuine interest in the development of Wales.

Job Title: Head of Product and Business Operations

Salary: From £30,000 to £40,000 per annum + Benefits + Share Options

The Company

Business News Wales is a leading source of business news and information and is now read by over 20,000 Welsh business professionals each day.

We are an independently owned Welsh firm with a proud passion for Wales. We have intrinsic industry links, particularly with those organisations seeking to build a better Wales.

The business has enjoyed a remarkable growth period and is now looking to scale the business over the coming months.

The Role

We are looking for a ‘Head of Product and Business Operations’ who can think on their feet and oversee the Business News Wales’ platform whilst managing general business development.

Reporting to the Managing Director, this position will be key in helping our business scale over the coming months.

Day to day management of Business New Wales

Editing stories where needed

Ensuring all graphics are in place

Monitor/oversee all news distribution and content marketing

Manage all client activity

Ensure client campaigns are running smoothly and efficiently Maintain regular client contact, adhering to client project plans

Manage all editorial enquiries

Oversee all regional and industry editors and ensure all areas of the site are up to and relevant

Forward planning of features and schedules

Day to Day Business Management

Managing and growing the digital team

Working closely with a variety of freelances via task-based projects (Including planning assignments)

Develop the editorial strategy that aligns with the businesses big-picture commercial goals

Supporting the MD to refine and execute all commercial opportunities

Organising and overseeing all areas of business operations (enabling the MD to embrace more commercially focused projects)

Managing diaries and generally co-ordinating all activities

Build and maintain a variety of strategic business relationships

Core Desirable Skills

A good understanding of industry pan Wales

Proven business development/management experience

Outstanding communication and people abilities with experience in growing and managing teams

Highly organised with strong project management skills

Well-versed in all forms of media, a good understanding of the digital marketplace and an insight into the media landscape in Wales and the UK

Strong writing and editing skills with a strong attention to detail

Exceptional new business and client-facing skills when required

Ability to present podcasts

Experience of managing video projects

For more information or to submit your application, please email [email protected]