Do you think you can take Business News Wales to the next level?
This is an exciting opportunity for a highly organised individual with a genuine interest in the development of Wales.
Job Title: Head of Product and Business Operations
Salary: From £30,000 to £40,000 per annum + Benefits + Share Options
The Company
Business News Wales is a leading source of business news and information and is now read by over 20,000 Welsh business professionals each day.
We are an independently owned Welsh firm with a proud passion for Wales. We have intrinsic industry links, particularly with those organisations seeking to build a better Wales.
The business has enjoyed a remarkable growth period and is now looking to scale the business over the coming months.
The Role
We are looking for a ‘Head of Product and Business Operations’ who can think on their feet and oversee the Business News Wales’ platform whilst managing general business development.
Reporting to the Managing Director, this position will be key in helping our business scale over the coming months.
Day to day management of Business New Wales
- Editing stories where needed
- Ensuring all graphics are in place
- Monitor/oversee all news distribution and content marketing
- Manage all client activity
- Ensure client campaigns are running smoothly and efficiently
- Maintain regular client contact, adhering to client project plans
- Manage all editorial enquiries
- Oversee all regional and industry editors and ensure all areas of the site are up to and relevant
- Forward planning of features and schedules
Day to Day Business Management
- Managing and growing the digital team
- Working closely with a variety of freelances via task-based projects (Including planning assignments)
- Develop the editorial strategy that aligns with the businesses big-picture commercial goals
- Supporting the MD to refine and execute all commercial opportunities
- Organising and overseeing all areas of business operations (enabling the MD to embrace more commercially focused projects)
- Managing diaries and generally co-ordinating all activities
- Build and maintain a variety of strategic business relationships
Core Desirable Skills
- A good understanding of industry pan Wales
- Proven business development/management experience
- Outstanding communication and people abilities with experience in growing and managing teams
- Highly organised with strong project management skills
- Well-versed in all forms of media, a good understanding of the digital marketplace and an insight into the media landscape in Wales and the UK
- Strong writing and editing skills with a strong attention to detail
- Exceptional new business and client-facing skills when required
- Ability to present podcasts
- Experience of managing video projects
For more information or to submit your application, please email [email protected]