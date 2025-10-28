HCR Law Marks Five Years in Wales

HCR Law’s Welsh office in Cardiff is celebrating five years since first opening its office in Wales.

Over the course of the five years, HCR Law has experienced rapid expansion, driven by client demand and a commitment to delivering a full-service legal offering across Wales.

The decision to expand into Wales in 2020 was driven by increasing demand and a clear opportunity to bring HCR Law’s client-first approach to a growing market.

With HCR Law’s focus on delivering an exceptional client-focused service and building community connections, HCR Law opened its Welsh office at Cardiff Gate with a dedicated team of five lawyers. By the end of its first year, the team had grown to 13, a testament to the strength of client relationships and the firm’s commitment to supporting regional growth.

The timing of the launch coincided with the onset of the UK-wide Covid-19 lockdown. From the outset, the firm had to navigate the differing approaches taken by the UK and Welsh governments, adapting quickly to ensure continuity of service across Wales.

As Hefin Archer-Williams, Partner and Head of the Welsh office in Cardiff recalls:

“It felt like we opened on the Monday and had to completely rethink our approach on the Tuesday.”

Undeterred, the team pulled together, servicing clients from gazebos to observe social distancing.

The original business plan set out the objective of growing the team while remaining at Cardiff Gate, for a period of five years. Just two years later, the team had outgrown the space and relocated to Hodge House on Mary Street, securing a prime Cardiff city centre location and further embedding HCR Law in the Cardiff community.

Growth continued at pace. Today, HCR Law’s Welsh office has more than doubled in size since the move to Hodge House in 2022.

Recently, HCR Law secured reappointment to the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery

Hefin Archer-Williams said:

“From day one, our Welsh team has grown in direct response to client needs. We’re building a friendly, independent, full-service legal team that delivers for clients across Wales and beyond, underpinned by HCR Law’s core principles of specialist lawyers in their fields and a relentless focus on client service, built around our passion for people. “It’s fantastic to take this moment to reflect on our five-year anniversary and the journey we’ve been on, supporting clients across the country. With growing demand, our new five-year business plan sets out ambitious goals. Our growth is driven by our clients; they remain at the heart of everything we do.”