HCC Uplifts Industry Engagement Efforts

ybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) team travelled the length and breadth of Wales during September to engage in positive discussions with red meat industry stakeholders.

Staff visited ten livestock sales and attended eight Farming Connect ‘Our Farms’ events to promote HCC’s dedication to delivering and collaborating, and to communicate the work it undertakes on behalf of the red meat sector – from marketing campaigns to sector specific research and development.

It was also an opportunity to encourage sheep and beef farmers to participate in the latest projects, studies and events including the Farmer Intentions Survey, the ARFOR Decarbonising Welsh Beef project and a HCC webinar on market intelligence, market specifications and current marketing campaigns.

James Ruggeri, Industry Development Executive at HCC said:

“As well as marketing the iconic Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef brands, HCC also works to develop the industry and to ensure the Welsh red meat industry is in a position to improve quality, increase cost-effectiveness and add value to Welsh red meat products across the whole of our industry. “Visiting the markets and attending producer events is a great way to keep our ear to the ground and share industry insight and knowledge across Wales. We had lots of positive discussions and an excellent response to our Farmer Intentions Survey. It was great to engage with so many farmers who share the same passion for the industry as we do.”

The team popped-up at markets from Gaerwen to Monmouth to Crymych, and attended the NSA Ram Sale in Builth Wells. A processor’s event for beef producers was also attended, which featured talks, a butchery demonstration and carcase judging, and training and information sessions delivered for vet students in Aberystwyth.

Forty producers recently benefitted from HCC’s Livestock Selection Training courses. The course is a unique opportunity to grade carcases and discuss processing requirements with the processors. Further sessions will run this month, in collaboration with Farming Connect.

To request a course or attend a training session, producers can contact HCC: info@hybucig.cymru / 01970 625050