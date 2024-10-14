HCC launches Iron (Wo)man Challenge for World Iron Awareness Week

To highlight World Iron Awareness Week, which starts on Monday 14th October, Welsh red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) have partnered with elite Welsh athlete Adelé Nicoll to emphasize the importance of iron in the diet and highlight PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef as key sources of iron and other vitamins and minerals.

International athlete Adelé will be completing the Iron Wo(man) Challenge during the week whereby she will be highlighting the importance of iron in the diet as well as Welsh red meat’s overall nutritional benefits and versatility.

Emulating the iconic Ironman triathlon competition, Adelé will be completing her own series of events by cooking three nutritious meals using the same cut of Welsh Lamb. She will be using a Welsh Lamb leg steak to create three quick and nutritious meals: Welsh Lamb and sweet potato curry; Welsh Lamb ramen and Welsh Lamb fajitas. She will be posting recipes videos on her social media channels to her 58,000 followers where her recent videos have amassed up to 17million views.

Data shows that over three-quarters of women aged 19-64 are falling short of the recommended daily amount of iron (76%) with 25% affected by low-iron intake. Low iron levels can significantly impact your daily life – from feelings of fatigue to low energy levels and endurance. Iron is a mineral required by the body for several different functions including making red blood cells which carry oxygen around the body and helps to maintain a healthy immune system.

Welsh red meat such as Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef, is rich in natural protein and is packed with nutrients including vitamins A and B2, iodine, magnesium, potassium zinc and, of course, iron.

Adelé is a Welsh athlete competing in both bobsleigh and shotput and is eager to educate other females and younger audiences on the importance of a healthy, balanced diet. Originally from Welshpool in mid Wales, she is working towards becoming the first British athlete to secure a medal at both the summer and winter Olympic games.

Commenting on the importance of balanced diets and nutrition, Adelé said:

“It’s extremely worrying to see that women still aren’t getting enough iron from their diets with data showing over three-quarters of women aged 19-64 are falling short of the recommended daily amount of iron (76%) with 25% affected by low-iron intake. “A women’s daily iron requirement is also significantly higher than that of a man, increasing further during menstruation and pregnancy. However, many women don’t realise that there are plenty of easy fixes you can make to ensure you’re getting the right amount. “A great way to boost iron levels, is to prioritise iron-rich foods in your diet. Look at incorporating more animal-based iron sources, such as red meat, into your meals, coupled with plant-based options such as leafy greens, beans and nuts. Red meat is a haem iron, which put simply, means it’s easier for the body to absorb it and the iron in the meat will help absorb the non-haem iron from the plant based sources. Iron is such an important mineral and is a key part of a healthy, balanced diet.”

Adelé also added:

“Having been raised in rural mid-Wales, I’ve seen first-hand how Welsh Lamb is sustainably reared in unique, untouched landscapes. Premium quality Welsh Lamb is reared using traditional farming techniques, which ensures the highest possible standards from farm to fork, and that’s why I’m passionate about supporting local produce.”

Philippa Gill, HCC’s Campaigns Executive, commented: