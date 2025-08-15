HCC Launches Annual Welsh Lamb Media Campaign

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is running its annual multi-media campaign promoting Welsh Lamb to households across Wales and England.

In the third installment of the ‘Experts in their Field’ campaign, HCC is putting Welsh farmers at the forefront of their advertising. Dinas Mawddwy farmers Lisa and Ken Markham feature in HCC’s television advert which is running over several months on S4C and Sky channels, whilst Emily Jones from Ceredigion and Ben and Ethan Williams from Cardiff feature in digital aspects of the campaign.

An additional ‘Expert on the field’ has joined the campaign this year in the form of ex-Wales and British Lions rugby player, Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies. As well as featuring in social media content, Jonathan also joined HCC on their stand at the Royal Welsh Show earlier this year.

Speaking about his appointment as a brand ambassador for Welsh Lamb, Jonathan said:

“As a proud Welshman, and someone who loves his food, it’s great to be working with Welsh Lamb. I know how important farming heritage is for our rural communities and the role it plays in keeping the economy and communities alive. “As someone who has travelled a lot through rugby, I’ve seen the high regard Welsh Lamb is held across the world. With health and fitness also being important to me, I’m looking forward to showing how having a healthy and balanced diet, with food such as Welsh Lamb, doesn’t mean having to compromise on quality or taste.”

HCC’s Brand Engagement Lead, Pip Gill, said:

“Our Expert in their Field campaign has resonated well with audiences across England and Wales and has strengthened perceptions around farming methods in Wales as well as Welsh Lamb as a product. “We’re thrilled to have Jonathan join us as a brand ambassador this year. Like our farmers, Jonathan is an expert in his field and like Welsh Lamb, he has a world-renowned reputation. We are looking forward to working with him over the coming months to promote and champion Welsh Lamb.”

Coinciding with when Welsh Lamb is at its peak availability, the campaign is running throughout summer and autumn. Digital advertising across social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin in taking place over the campaign as well as targeted advertising in collaboration with supermarkets stocking Welsh Lamb across England and Wales.