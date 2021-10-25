HCC Expresses Concern Over New Zealand Trade Deal

Following the announcement of an outline trade deal between the UK and New Zealand, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has expressed concern over the need to ensure a level playing field for farmers and the availability of sustainable lamb and beef for consumers.

The trade agreement is set to immediately increase access to the UK market for New Zealand beef, and also remove all restrictions on meat imports within 15 years.

Tariff-free imports of beef will increase straight away from 454 tonnes to 12,000 tonnes, before rising to 60,000 tonnes over 15 years. New Zealand already has the right to export 114,000 tonnes of lamb to the UK without tariffs. The deal will give an additional allowance before restrictions are completely removed in 2036.

HCC Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said,