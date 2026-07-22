HCC Expands Scholarship Programme With Increased Funding and Wider Focus

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has announced an enhanced scholarship programme, with successful applicants now able to apply for up to £5,000 towards a red meat-related study tour of their choice.

An application window will remain open until 31 August 2026, giving ambitious individuals from across the Welsh red meat supply chain the opportunity to expand their knowledge, explore global best practice and bring valuable insights back to Wales.

The HCC Scholarship has also been broadened this year to reflect the priorities set out in the organisation's recently published Red Meat Industry Vision, creating new opportunities for a wider range of applicants.

The Vision identifies three key priorities for the future of the industry:

Increasing the volume and value of Welsh red meat sales;

Developing and leading initiatives that improve both economic and environmental sustainability; and

Providing proactive, robust and evidence-based advocacy for the sector.

Applicants for the 2026 HCC Scholarship will be asked to demonstrate how their proposed study programme aligns with at least one of these priorities and contributes to the future success of the Welsh red meat industry.

John Richards, HCC's Strategy and Future Policy Manager, said:

“This year marks an exciting new chapter for the HCC Scholarship. By increasing the funding available and broadening the scope of eligible projects, we're opening the door to an even wider range of talented and passionate individuals. “We want to hear from people right across the red meat sector – from producers, processors and retailers to those working in sustainability, economics, marketing and communications. Wherever your interests lie, if you can help strengthen the future of Welsh red meat, we want to hear your ideas.”

The HCC Scholarship offers a unique opportunity to travel, learn from leading businesses and organisations, and gain first-hand experience of innovative approaches from around the world. Recipients return with new knowledge, fresh perspectives and practical ideas that can make a real difference to the industry in Wales.

John added:

“If you have a strong study proposal, a genuine desire to learn and a commitment to helping drive the industry forward, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.”

The HCC Scholarship has a proven track record of supporting ambitious individuals to develop their expertise, build international networks and generate ideas that benefit the wider Welsh red meat sector for over 20 years.

Last year's winner, Ben Lloyd James, said:

“This past year has pushed me to grow, challenge myself, and return with a completely fresh perspective. And that is exactly what the Welsh red meat industry needs as it faces future challenges. I would encourage anyone who is considering it to apply: it's an investment in yourself, but it's also an investment in the future of the industry.”

Candidates must be over 18 years of age and be willing to present their findings to industry groups across Wales. Successful individuals become members of an exclusive network of past winners – the HCC Scholarship Association, currently chaired by beef and sheep farmer, James Powell.

More information and an application form can be found on the HCC website.