10 March 2025

PAppointments

HCB Widdows Mason Expands Private Client Team with Key Appointment

HCB Widdows Mason has strengthened its Private Client team with the appointment of Esther Trevelyan as Head of Private Client for Cardiff, Aberdare and Bristol.

Esther studied Law at Swansea University. She joins HCB Widdows Mason from GGP Law Ltd, where she worked as a Chartered Legal Executive for almost a year and a half. With over a decade of experience in Private Client matters, the firm said she brings significant expertise in estate planning, probate and asset protection.

Claire Winterburn at HCB Widdows Mason, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Esther to HCB Widdows Mason. Her extensive experience, dedication to client care, and deep understanding of Private Client matters make her a fantastic addition to our team. We have no doubt that she will play a key role in strengthening and growing our Private Client services across Cardiff, Aberdare, and Bristol. We look forward to seeing her thrive in this role and wish her every success.”

 



Tourism
7 March 2025

Empowering the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders

Innovation / Tech
7 March 2025

Real-time Data Can Tackle Debt and Identify Those in Need

Innovation / Tech
5 March 2025

AI Confidence Begins with the Right Support for Employees

AI Confidence Begins with the Right Support for Employees
Innovation / Tech
4 March 2025

Celebrating 50 Years of Driving UK Innovation and Collaboration Through Innovate UK’s Knowledge Transfer Programme

