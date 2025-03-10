HCB Widdows Mason Expands Private Client Team with Key Appointment

HCB Widdows Mason has strengthened its Private Client team with the appointment of Esther Trevelyan as Head of Private Client for Cardiff, Aberdare and Bristol.

Esther studied Law at Swansea University. She joins HCB Widdows Mason from GGP Law Ltd, where she worked as a Chartered Legal Executive for almost a year and a half. With over a decade of experience in Private Client matters, the firm said she brings significant expertise in estate planning, probate and asset protection.

Claire Winterburn at HCB Widdows Mason, said: