HBF Publishes Housing Blueprint Ahead of 2026 Senedd Election

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) has published its manifesto for the next Welsh Government, setting out how to address what it calls “Wales’ deepening housing crisis”.

The report, Increasing housing supply in Wales, outlines 12 essential actions for incoming policymakers to address the nation’s undersupply of homes.

Future Wales: The National Plan 2040– a national development framework published by Welsh Government in 2019 – estimated that 7,400 new homes would need to be delivered annually to address both historic and future housing needs. However, an average of just 5,300 homes have been built annually during the last five years as a result of a number of significant barriers, including out-of-date Local Development Plans, delays at all stages of the planning process, and the growing burden of regulation and policy costs, says HBF.

Government figures show that 2024/25 was the second-lowest year of housing delivery in Wales since records began in 1974.

HBF’s analysis reveals that local authorities are, on average, achieving just half of their Local Development Plan targets, with just one local authority in Wales having delivered its annual housing requirement in 2023/24. The nation is therefore facing a 28% shortfall in housing supply against the Welsh Government's 2019 estimate of housing need – a gap that would take two years to close at the current rate of building, says HBF.

With homeownership increasingly out of reach for younger generations and growing numbers of families forced into temporary accommodation, urgent Government action is needed, it says.

HBF’s plan calls on the next Welsh Government to act on three key priorities:

Delivering more homes – including setting a national all-tenure target for housing delivery for the next Senedd term.

Making the plan-led system work – including increasing the use of short-form reviews of Local Development Plans and introducing stronger statutory deadlines to replace plans once they expire.

Supporting home buyers and builders – including an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme beyond September 2026 to help first-time buyers and increasing the maximum purchase price in some areas.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive at the Home Builders Federation, said:

“Today we set out a roadmap for how the next Welsh Government can turn its housing ambitions into action. Against the backdrop of a worsening housing shortage, the number of homes being built continues to fall. “With the right policy changes, home builders are ready to step up and deliver the homes communities urgently need. The upcoming election is a chance to address the shortcomings of housing policy in Wales. “Increasing housing supply has the potential to boost Wales’ economic outlook, create jobs, and provide greatly-needed homes.”

Read the Future Wales: The National Plan 2040 report here.