Hazlewoods Strengthens Private Client Offering With Dedicated Team

Accountancy and business advisory firm Hazlewoods has launched a dedicated Private Client team in response to growing demand from entrepreneurs, business owners and high-net-worth individuals seeking specialist advice on managing, protecting and transferring wealth.

Led by Partner Krista Woodman, the new eight-person team brings together specialist expertise from across the firm, supported by a combination of internal appointments and external hires.

The launch reflects increasing interest from individuals and families looking for coordinated advice as they navigate increasingly complex financial, tax and succession planning challenges.

The team will provide a comprehensive range of services, including wealth structuring, inheritance and estate planning, business exit support, investment structuring, family services, intergenerational wealth management and UK, and non-UK trust services.

Hazlewoods noticed there was a gap in the market for offering these services under one roof, and by bringing the disciplines together, Krista and her team aim to help clients align their personal and business objectives while protecting and growing their wealth for future generations.

The launch comes at a time when many business owners are seeking advice ahead of significant liquidity events, including business sales and succession plans.

As well as supporting existing clients, Hazlewoods has already received a strong volume of inbound enquiries from prospective customers, with demand being driven by individuals looking to manage newly created wealth and plan for the next stage of their personal and professional journeys.

Krista Woodman, Partner and Head of Private Client at Hazlewoods, said:

“Today's clients are looking for much more than traditional tax advice. They want a trusted adviser who understands the bigger picture and can help them make confident decisions about their wealth, their family and their future. “Our new Private Client team has been created to meet that demand, providing a highly personalised service built around each client's individual circumstances and long-term goals.”

Hazlewoods' Private Client offering is designed to support individuals at every stage of their wealth journey, from business growth and exit planning through to retirement, legacy planning and wealth transfer.

The new team also strengthens Hazlewoods' ability to provide integrated advice by working closely with specialists across the firm's tax, financial planning and corporate finance teams, ensuring clients benefit from a coordinated approach to managing their affairs.

James Morter, Managing Partner at Hazlewoods, said:

“The creation of our dedicated Private Client team represents a significant investment in an area where we are seeing substantial growth. We have been advising successful individuals and families for many years, and this launch positions us to support even more clients who require sophisticated, proactive advice as their wealth and personal circumstances evolve.”

Scott Lawrence, Partner at Hazlewoods, said:

“What sets our Private Client team apart is their ability to look beyond individual transactions and understand the wider needs of the family. “I recently saw this first-hand when Krista supported the sale of a family business, helping an elderly mother and her son navigate the next stage of their lives. Through tailored wealth planning and tax advice, she reduced their inheritance and income tax exposure while giving them confidence about their financial future.”

Hazlewoods has over 600 employees across Cheltenham, Cardiff and Bristol.