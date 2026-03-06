Hazlewoods Strengthens National Profile with New UK Top Five M&A Position

Hazlewoods has been ranked among the leading corporate finance advisers in Wales after climbing to fourth place in the Welsh deal volume rankings in the latest Experian MarketIQ M&A Report 2025.

The Welsh performance forms part of a landmark year for the firm nationally, with Hazlewoods securing a Top Five UK position for M&A activity based on deal volume. The firm was ranked the fourth most active financial adviser in the UK after supporting 142 completed transactions with a combined value of more than £1.3 billion, its strongest 12-month performance to date.

In Wales, Hazlewoods’ rise from 10th to fourth place reflects significant growth in activity and an expanding presence in the region, underpinned by its Cardiff office and increasing deal flow across key Welsh sectors.

The Experian MarketIQ rankings are widely regarded as a benchmark of M&A activity, tracking adviser performance based on completed transaction volumes across the UK.

John Lucas, Hazlewoods M&A Partner, said:

“Our national footprint is expanding, and our presence across multiple UK regions continues to strengthen. This ranking marks more than a successful year – it demonstrates the momentum we’re building alongside ambitious clients who are investing, innovating, and driving growth in every corner of the UK.”

Richard Dade, Hazlewoods Transaction Services Partner, added: