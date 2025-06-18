Hazlewoods Strengthens Cardiff Team with Key Appointments

Hazlewoods, an accountancy and business advisory firm, has made three strategic appointments to its Cardiff team, in response to demand for its specialist services.

Lucy Creese joins Hazlewoods as Associate Director, bringing extensive experience from her previous role as Tax Director at Kilsby Williams. She will advise corporate clients and their shareholders on a broad range of tax planning matters, including transaction support and succession planning, while managing a portfolio of owner-managed businesses to ensure ongoing tax compliance.

Lucy said:

“I was drawn to Hazlewoods as an award-winning tax practice that offers the chance to work on a wide range of advisory projects with diverse clients. I’m excited to join a firm that prioritises work-life balance and to develop my expertise in providing tailored, commercially focused tax advice to help clients navigate the ever-changing landscape.”

Katrina Roberts has joined the Cardiff team as Tax Manager, having previously worked in the same role at Haines Watts. At Hazlewoods, she oversees quality, team development and client relationships, while collaborating with large corporates and healthcare clients to ensure reliable corporate tax reporting.

Katrina said:

“I was attracted to Hazlewoods for its industry leadership and strong tax team. The firm provides the right support to grow my expertise and develop professionally, and I look forward to strengthening professional relationships and contributing to Hazlewoods’ success here in Cardiff.”

Steven Ford has been appointed as Associate Manager, previously working as Tax Assistant Manager at Bishop Fleming. He will focus on corporate tax compliance for owner-managed businesses, bringing extensive expertise in family investment companies.

Steven said:

“Hazlewoods’ reputation as a well-regarded independent firm, consistently recognised at the Tolley’s Taxation Awards, was a major draw for me. I’m eager to learn from a larger, more experienced team, and I’m looking forward to progressing my career here.”

One of the largest independent accountants and business advisers in the South West, Hazlewoods has over 550 employees principally based in Cheltenham, along with a growing presence in Cardiff and Bristol. The firm specialises in accounting and advisory services for both corporate and private clients.