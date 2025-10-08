Hazlewoods Celebrates First Year in Cardiff with Further Expansion

Accountancy and business advisory firm Hazlewoods is celebrating a successful first year in Cardiff with strategic team developments and further growth.

Since establishing its presence in Cardiff, Hazlewoods has been steadily growing its local footprint, expanding its team, strengthening its client relationships and building its portfolio of Welsh clients.

The Hazlewoods Cardiff office, based at Capital Tower, has successfully recruited, appointing more directors and managers over its first year. It now has a team of over 20 locally based employees, with many further appointments in the pipeline. This growth makes Hazlewoods one of the largest independent accounting teams in Cardiff, offering the full range of audit, personal and corporate tax services, as well as advisory on business mergers, acquisitions and sales.

This September, the Cardiff office welcomed two new graduates.

In addition, Director Tom Davies has relocated from Cheltenham to join the Cardiff team, bringing specialist expertise in audit and advisory, leading the growing audit team. Tom joins Tax Director Bruce Black to further support Hazlewoods’ Cardiff leadership.

Tom, who originally joined Hazlewoods in 2011, is well-versed in the firm’s values and sector strengths.

Tom said:

“This is a hugely exciting time for Hazlewoods in Cardiff. Our first year has laid strong foundations and now we’re focusing on accelerating our growth and deepening our impact in the Welsh market, where we believe we can provide a refreshing offering. “Whilst Hazlewoods is a well-established name in Gloucestershire and the South West, we’ve worked hard to raise our profile in Cardiff and beyond. The response from the local business community has been fantastic. Our reputation for accounting, tax and advisory expertise, delivered by a Welsh-based team, alongside excellent client service has been welcomed and is now gaining real traction.”

James Morter, Managing Partner of Hazlewoods, said: