Hazlewoods Builds on Strong Half-Year with Top 5 National Ranking

Following on from its recently reported strong first-half performance in corporate finance M&A activity, Hazlewoods has been announced as one of the UK’s Top 5 financial advisers in Experian Market IQ’s latest half-year league table for 2025.

The recognition highlights Hazlewoods ongoing momentum this year, with its growing national presence reflected throughout the report.

Based on the volume of transactions completed over the last six months, the firm has secured Top 3 positions in the South West (2nd), South East (2nd), East of England (2nd) and the North West (3rd), as well as Top 10 rankings in London (4th), Wales (4th) and the Midlands (7th).

This represents a 33% increase in deal volume and a 66% increase in total value compared to the same period in 2024.

Hazlewoods Corporate Finance team, made up of close to 50 specialists, advises businesses of varying sizes and sectors, with Experian’s latest report further cementing Hazlewoods position as one of the South West’s leading independent accountants and business advisers, with offices spanning Cheltenham, Bristol and Cardiff.

James Whittaker, Transaction Services Partner, said:

“Our success comes down to the dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us. This recognition reinforces our position in the market, and we’re committed to helping even more business owners or investors achieve their goals as the year continues.”

John Lucas, Lead Advisory Partner, added: