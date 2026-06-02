Hayley Ridge-Evans Appointed Chief Executive of PRIME Cymru

PRIME Cymru has appointed Hayley Ridge-Evans as its new Chief Executive, succeeding David Pugh, who led the charity for 18 years before stepping down from the role.

Hayley has been part of PRIME Cymru since its inception in 2001 and brings more than 25 years of experience within the organisation to her new position. During her time with the charity, she has held a variety of roles, most recently serving as Director of Operations.

Established to champion the economic potential of older people, PRIME Cymru helps those aged 50+ access employment opportunities, start businesses, gain new skills through training, and build confidence through volunteering.

Taking on the leadership of the organisation at a challenging time for the third sector, Hayley said her immediate priority is to secure sustainable funding to ensure the charity can continue its vital work.

“PRIME Cymru has a long history of helping people aged 50+ overcome barriers to employment and self-employment. Since we were founded in 2001 by His Majesty King Charles III (then as His Royal Highness Prince of Wales), we have been unwavering in our mission to support older workers back into economic activity. “The impact we have on individuals, their families, communities and the Welsh economy is significant, and my focus is on securing the resources we need to continue delivering that support for years to come.”

Despite a difficult funding environment and continued reductions in investment across the third sector, the charity has continued to deliver strong results, it said. Over the past three years, PRIME Cymru has supported more than 3,500 individuals across Wales, helping them overcome barriers and challenges to returning to the world of work.

In the last year alone, the organisation worked with more than 1,000 people, achieving a 96% positive outcome rate through employment, business creation, retraining, volunteering, or meaningful progress towards re-entering the workforce.

Hayley paid tribute to David Pugh's leadership and dedication over nearly two decades.