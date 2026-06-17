Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir to Perform at the Royal Welsh Show 2026

The Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir, winner of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent final, will perform in the main ring on the opening day of the 2026 Royal Welsh Show.

Formed by Jeremy Clarkson, the choir was originally brought together as part of an advertising campaign for his Cotswolds-based brewing business. Since then, it has grown into something far greater, using its platform to raise awareness of mental health within the farming community.

The choir will perform during the afternoon of the show’s first day on Monday July 20, entertaining a packed audience of thousands of showgoers in what promises to be one of the standout moments of the event.

Aled Rhys Jones, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) chief executive, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir to the Royal Welsh Show. Their performance on the Monday in the main ring, in front of thousands of visitors, will be a truly special occasion. “This will be their first official performance in Wales since winning the Britain’s Got Talent final and we are incredibly excited to share that moment with our audience. Many members of the choir are also members of the Royal Welsh and have a strong connection with the show, which makes their appearance here even more meaningful.”

The choir’s lead lady soloist, Rosie Jones, a beef and sheep farmer from Mid Wales, said:

“What an honour to be invited to sing at the Royal Welsh Show 2026. This fairytale journey just keeps growing, but the greatest thing to come from it is the community we’ve built within the choir and beyond. “In a time of hardship, uncertainty and loneliness, the choir has become a place of connection, support and understanding. If our journey inspires others or helps even one person, then we are incredibly proud of that. “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to continue spreading our message of hope and positivity across the farming and agricultural community and to everyone who has supported us along the way. We wouldn’t be here without you.”

The show, held annually at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, is one of Europe’s premier agricultural events, celebrating the very best of Welsh farming, food, and rural life.

Full event details and ticket information are available on the RWAS website.