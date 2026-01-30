Haverfordwest Students Celebrated with King’s Trust Award

A group of young people from Haverfordwest High School are celebrating a major achievement after being named Wales Country final winners at the King’s Trust Awards 2026.

The group will now go on to represent Wales at the King’s Trust National Awards in London, after securing the JD Foundation Community Impact Award.

The award recognises an outstanding community project created through the King’s Trust Achieve Programme, which is offered at Haverfordwest High School as a KS4 GCSE option.

Delivered by Pembrokeshire Youth Service School Based Youth Worker Ell Lewis, the programme supports young people who may find traditional academic routes challenging, including those facing emotional, social or caring responsibilities.

As part of their Community Impact project, the young people identified a vandalised pedestrian tunnel in Haverfordwest used daily by students on their way to school. Wanting to create a more positive and welcoming space, they worked together to transform the area into a vibrant mural celebrating wellbeing, identity and local pride.

The finished mural has received widespread praise from the community, with residents describing it as uplifting and inspiring, and noting the positive impact it has on young people walking to and from school each day.

“This project is our legacy. We’ve created something lasting that represents who we are and where we come from. It’s amazing what a cup of tea and a conversation can lead to,” said one young participant. “Beyond its physical impact, the project has helped the young people build confidence, teamwork, leadership and communication skills. Their courage, resilience and ambition can’t be faulted, I am incredibly proud of them. All members of the group have since progressed into further education or employment,” added Ell.

The group secured funding through Pembrokeshire Youth Bank Grant, gained support from local businesses including GD Harris & Sons, worked with local councillors and the local authority, and partnered with local artist Lloyd Griffiths. Additional funds were raised through school-led activities such as bake sales and raffles.