Have Your Say on Signpost Designs for County Town

Views are being sought on designs for new signposting in Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire County Council is improving town centre wayfinding in the county town with funding from UK Government. As well as more traditional signage, such as finger posts, the designs will include creative signposting across the town.

The council is working with landscape architects, wayfinding, and other specialists on new designs for Castle Square, Castle Link and wayfinding across the town.

Now it is hosting an engagement event to seek public feedback on three design ideas which have been produced for a landmark town centre waymarker. This will be a key signpost to aid navigation across Haverfordwest and will tell one or more stories about the town’s heritage.

A public exhibition will take place in the Corner Room at Haverhub on Thursday 1st August between 3 pm – 7 pm and Friday 2nd August 10 am – 5 pm. The exhibition will give people a chance to view, score and comment on the three designs and understand how they fit into the overall developing wayfinding plans. Pembrokeshire County Council officers will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

Later in the year, there will be further opportunities to engage on the rest of the wayfinding designs, and ideas for Castle Square and Castle Link, as they emerge.

If you are unable to attend but are keen to express your views you can email futureofhaverfordwest@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and a copy of the exhibition boards and the survey can be emailed to you. The survey must be returned by 15th August for your scores to count.

One of the designs will be selected in August, using a combination of public survey scores and those of an expert panel. The council says it will then engage further with the local community to refine the favoured design during September and October 2024, and aim to agree a final design and site location by November, with installation planned for late spring 2025.