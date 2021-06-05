Have Your Say on a New National Park Vision

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is inviting you to share your views on what kind of National Park you want to see in the future.

Like many organisations, the Authority has faced a challenging year responding to and dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. It is now looking to the future and putting out a call to local people, businesses and visitors to feed back on their priorities for the Authority and their vision for the National Park.

The Pembrokeshire Coast makes a vital contribution to supporting the county’s tourism industry, and was voted the UK’s second favourite National Park in a recent Which? survey.

The role of the Authority is to look after the Park’s landscape, cultural heritage and wildlife, and help everyone to access and enjoy it and to support the people and businesses that call it home.

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said:

“We want to ensure that we build back better as we move beyond the pandemic, meeting our legal and policy responsibilities and addressing the climate emergency. We also need to ensure that we are ready to meet future financial and technological challenges. “As a result, we are reviewing future priorities and want to engage with as many people as possible from a wide range of backgrounds to find out what people feel are the most important aspects of the National Park Authority’s work.”

To fill out a short survey and have your say on a New National Park Vision visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/have-your-say.

The consultation will run until Friday 16 July 2021.