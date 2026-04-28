Harding Evans Turns Spotlight on Commercial Property with Senior Appointment

Harding Evans has appointed Scott Keddle as their new Head of Commercial Property.

A Commercial Property solicitor for over a decade, Scott joins the firm from Knights, bringing with him extensive experience of advising on wide-ranging and complex transactions across the UK.

Head of Commercial, Ben Jenkins, said:

“As a firm, we have very successfully handled commercial property matters for some time, but it is a practice area that we have identified as an opportunity for strategic growth. Scott’s appointment to head the commercial property team marks a real signal of intent and, based on Scott’s brilliant reputation and expertise, I know that he will drive this part of the business forward.”

Scott added:

“I’m delighted to be joining Harding Evans as Head of Commercial Property at such an exciting time for the firm. There is a real opportunity to build a high-performing team and further strengthen the firm’s offering in this area. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to drive growth and deliver excellent outcomes for our clients.”

Harding Evans’ commercial offering incorporates Commercial Litigation, Corporate & Commercial, Debt Recovery and Employment Law. The firm service clients throughout Wales, England and beyond from their offices in Newport and Cardiff.