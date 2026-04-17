Harding Evans Announces Promotions on Flagship Programme

Harding Evans has announced six promotions on its Pathway to Partnership programme.

Family Solicitor Rhian Jones has been promoted to Senior Associate, while Children Law specialists Chloe Jones and Hollie Silvester, Georgia Powell and Omar Hayat from the Clinical Negligence team, and Rebecca Ferris from the Family & Matrimonial team have all been promoted to Associate level.

Harding Evans has a long-standing reputation for internal development, with the Pathway to Partnership programme providing structured learning and development those individuals who aspire to associate, senior associate or partner positions within Harding Evans. It is a well-established route, with three of the current Equity Partners having completed their training contracts with the firm before progressing through the ‘Pathway to Partnership’ programme.

Chairman Ken Thomas said:

“Developing and retaining staff is one of our top priorities and this is reflected in our desire to promote from within, ensuring that the investment we make in our staff reaps dividends in the future. “Rhian, Chloe, Georgia, Hollie, Omar and Rebecca are all talented lawyers in their fields, who have demonstrated their commitment and dedication to both the firm and our clients. We are delighted to promote them within our Pathway to Partnership programme, which is key to supporting our retention and development of young talent.”

Harding Evans, which has a 100-strong team of solicitors and support staff, offers a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from their offices in Newport and Cardiff.