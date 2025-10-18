Half of Plumbers ‘Still Use Illegal Lead Solder’

Half of plumbers say they still sometimes use illegal lead solder when jointing pipework supplying hot or drinking water.

Research by the UK register of approved plumbers reveals that despite a decades-old ban, 94% of plumbers still carry lead solder in their toolkits, leading to a widespread risk of accidental lead contamination in properties’ water supplies.

WaterSafe is urging homeowners and businesses to question their plumber on which solder they use in plumbing, following results from its latest survey.

Lead can dissolve in drinking water and is particularly dangerous for young children and pregnant women, as it can cause developmental issues and serious health problems.

The call for awareness comes during International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, promoted by the World Health Organisation. The focus of this year’s campaign is: No safe level: act now to end lead exposure.

The WaterSafe plumber survey highlighted a clear gap between the legal requirement (to only use lead-free solder in plumbing supplying drinking water) and real-world practice:

Half of plumbers (50%) admitted to using lead solder when fixing leaks or jointing pipes that supply kitchen, bath, or drinking water taps.

Worrying gap in awareness: While 77% of plumbers overall said they were aware of the harmful health effects of lead solder, only 42% of the youngest plumbers (aged 18-24) were.

Plumbers aware of risk: 66% of plumbers admitted they thought there was an issue with plumbers sometimes using lead solder in drinking water systems instead of lead-free.

Jonathan Samuel, Director of WaterSafe, said:

“Our survey results are a serious wake-up call. The ban on lead solder in drinking water systems has been in place for decades, yet our survey shows this illegal practice is still worryingly common. For a simple repair or installation to put a family's health at risk is unacceptable. “WaterSafe launched a campaign last year encouraging plumbers to take our pledge to only carry lead-free solder in their toolkits and we’re now encouraging households and businesses to play their part to protect the quality of their drinking water. “Always insist your plumber confirms they are using 100% lead-free solder on any work involving your drinking water system. The safest route is to hire an approved WaterSafe plumber who is fully trained in the Water Fittings Regulations and committed to using compliant materials every time.”

Earlier surveys on the use of lead solder by plumbers showed approved plumbers were much more likely to be aware of the dangers, carry lead-free solder in their toolkits and know when to use it to comply with regulations.

WaterSafe is urging anyone having plumbing work done to take three simple steps:

Hire approved: Always use an approved plumber listed on the WaterSafe UK register. These professionals are trained in the Water Fittings Regulations, vetted and insured.

Ask the question: Before work begins, ask your plumber to confirm they will only use lead-free solder for the job.

Inspect the work: If copper pipework has been joined, ask to check the joints yourself – lead-free solder tends to look shinier and cleaner than the older, duller-looking lead solder.