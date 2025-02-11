Haddon Training Welcomes New Leadership Appointments

Haddon Training is excited to announce the appointments of Brian Edwards as Managing Director and Huw Moores as Business Development Director.

With exceptional leadership experience in education and training, Brian and Huw will lead Haddon Training into a new phase of growth. Their appointments will strengthen the organisation’s commitment to delivering high-quality apprenticeships and training, while expanding its impact across the equine, animal care, and business sectors.

Established in 1997, Haddon Training has become a national, multi-sector training provider and holds an outstanding reputation for delivering work-based qualifications across England and Wales. Joining Educ8 Group in 2021, the company remains committed to supporting the needs of both learners and employers, and providing personalised and accessible learning experiences.

On his appointment Brian Edwards, Managing Director said:

“I am extremely excited about where we are going as a business in Haddon Training. The future will see us continue to be market leaders in the equine sector while growing considerably in the animal care and business sectors over the coming years. “We also remain committed to our schools’ provision. So many young people need to be supported in a different way to mainstream education, and I see this as our moral compass to provide these opportunities. “Haddon Training has so much potential, and I feel extremely privileged to be part of an amazing team making a huge difference in the sectors we work in.”

Huw Moores, Business Development Director said:

“I am thrilled to join Haddon Training and embark on the next stage in my professional journey, particularly with an organisation that has such a great pedigree and so much potential for growth. “The team at Haddon are exceptional, and I am relishing the opportunity to work with them to support, create and deliver the future opportunities that await. I also look forward to working with Brian again and bringing my experiences from both the military and private education sector to the company.”

On Brian and Huw’s new appointments, Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 Group, says: