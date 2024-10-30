Hackney Carriages in Cardiff Now Accept Card and Contactless Payment

All Hackney Carriages (black and white taxis) in Cardiff are now required to accept card and contactless payments from the public.

The new arrangements came into effect on September 1st, following agreement at the Council's Public Protection Committee meeting in March this year.

Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, said: