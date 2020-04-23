Gwent High Street Shops Go on Sale for Just £1

A pair of adjacent shops right on the high street in the former mining town of Blackwood in Caerphilly Borough have come on the market with a price tag of just £1.

The catch? The two shops have short leases but other than that they are ready to go.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions who is handling the sale, said:

“The pair of shops, on the normally, pre Covid-19 lockdown, very busy High Street, in Blackwood, have been trading as a florist and a mobile ‘phone shop bringing in £20,400 a year in rent. “The retail units would seem to offer an entrepreneur the perfect opportunity to invest in the retail trade and at an unbelievably knockdown price. The pair are listed with a starting price of just £1. If that's the only bid we receive at the online auction then that is how much the shops will go for – it's as simple as that.”

The two shops, with vacant ancillary accommodation above each, at 116 and 118 High Street, Blackwood, are both currently let.

PaulFosh Auctions has been forced to take all its business online due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.Buyers and sellers are advised to contact the office number, 01633 254044, or email us, [email protected] with any questions they may have or visit www.paulfoshauctions.com.

The shops are up for sale online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions on Thursday, April 30. For more details and instructions and help on how to bid online visit www.paulfoshauctions.com