Project Aims to Create Digital Content for Pembrokeshire’s Communities

Yr Egin, the creative and digital centre of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, has launched a new project which aims to give a digital voice to communities across Pembrokeshire.

Building on the success of “Shwmae Sir Gâr” in Carmarthenshire, Gwd Thing: Sir Benfro! develops skills locally to create original content and celebrate the best of the county’s creativity, heritage and community life.

The content will range from interviews with artists, musical performances and community stories, and will be shared on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The project, funded by the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund which is distributed by Pembrokeshire County Council, will offer practical opportunities for young people and artists across the county to develop skills in the creative industries.

Gwd Thing: Sir Benfro! is looking for six content creators to join the programme, which combines training, mentoring, and content creation.

Participants will receive training in digital content creation, creative marketing and community work, before using those skills to produce content for social media channels and deliver creative workshops in their communities.

The organisers are looking for individuals who are:

Passionate about telling local stories and enjoy working with people

Social media savvy and confident in sharing video content, photos and creative ideas

Possesses good spoken Welsh skills

Able to travel independently within the county

Eager to learn, be mentored and experiment with new ideas

The role will include:

Attending training and mentoring sessions between July and October 2025

Creating video and digital content for social platforms (e.g. Instagram, TikTok, Facebook)

Holding creative workshops with community groups, organisations or local artists

Sharing local stories, events and experiences in an accessible, appealing and creative way

The deadline for applications to become a content creator on the project is 14 July, with full details on Yr Egin’s website.

The project will collaborate with organisations such as Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, Span Arts, Pembrokeshire College and local secondary schools, working with and complementing current activity.

Carys Ifan, Director of Yr Egin, said: