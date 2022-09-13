GWCT Welsh Game Fair Celebrates Queen’s Life with a Gun Salute

The GWCT Welsh Game Fair celebrated the life of Her Majesty The Queen with a gun salute in her memory when the three-day event opened last Friday.

The salute took place at 10am in the grounds of the Vaynol Estate, near Bangor which is hosting the inaugural event, and was followed by a two-minute silence.

“Her Majesty’s passion and support for conservation and the countryside was remembered and celebrated over the three days of The GWCT Welsh Game Fair,”

said a statement from the event organisers.

“Over the years of her reign, she visited the estate on many occasions and her legacy will be remembered by many. “The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) confirmed His Majesty King Charles as its patron earlier this year. His support and commitment was felt throughout the weekend.

The event, which celebrates the countryside, conservation and fieldsports, welcomed thousands of visitors, as the sun shone on the picturesque Vaynol Estate.

The GWCT Welsh Game Fair is organised by Stable Events Ltd in partnership with the GWCT. Money raised at the event will go to support the GWCT’s charitable work.

Fishing, clay shooting, gundogs, game cookery, falconry, horses and hounds and ferrets as well as archery, rural crafts, bushcraft, food and drink featured at the event, which attracted more than 20,000 people.

The GWCT Welsh Game Fair aims to foster greater communication and co-operation between sectors and promote the benefits of country pursuits and conservation to a wider audience.