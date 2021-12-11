Guided Audio Tour Recounts Untold Stories From Aberystwyth’s Colourful Past

People who are curious to hear previously undocumented tales from Aberystwyth’s past can now visit Ceredigion Museum’s website to access the free ‘It Happened in Aber’ guided history walk.

The audio tour consists of a map and a series of stories relating to five Aberystwyth locations, and it begins and ends at the museum.

The tour is perfect for passing the time over the festive period. It will be of interest both to residents of Aberystwyth and to visitors who wish to learn more about the town’s colourful history and the characters, events and stories that have shaped it.

Carrie Canham, Ceredigion Museum curator, said:

“This year has highlighted the importance of being able to engage in a digital world and this project rises to the new needs of our audiences. “Heritage is about so much more than dates and famous people and places. We wanted to capture stories that you would normally hear in a pub, at a school reunion or over coffee, stories that connect us to our hometown.”

To produce the tour, the museum worked with the local community, historians and a digital storytelling expert to capture the untold stories of Aberystwyth and connect the wider community on digital platforms.

Councillor Catherine Hughes, Ceredigion Cabinet Member responsible for culture, said:

“I would encourage anyone interested in learning more about the stories that shaped Aberystwyth as the town is today to visit Ceredigion Museum’s website to access this brilliant tour. “Many thanks to all staff and local groups who have worked together to bring light to these wonderful stories which form an integral part of our history.”

The project was possible thanks to a successful bid for the ‘15-minute heritage’ fund, a partnership between The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.

Access the free ‘It Happened in Aber’ tour on Ceredigion Museum’s website: https://ceredigionmuseum.wales/