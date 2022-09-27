GS Verde Group Partner with St David’s Hospice Care to Launch the ‘Biz Quiz’

Dealmaking business GS Verde Group has been announced as the exclusive sponsor of the inaugural ‘Biz Quiz’ organised by St David’s Hospice Care.

The new event is designed to bring businesses from across South Wales together for staff, clients and contacts to mingle, network, and enjoy an entertaining evening in a light-spirited setting while supporting St David’s Hospice Care.

Hosted by rugby’s own Gareth Charles at Glamorgan Cricket Ground on Friday 28th October, teams will compete across five rounds of questions to raise valuable funds for the Hospice, with a top prize of £500 for the winning team.

David Dulieu, Development Director of GS Verde Group, said:

“We are delighted to support St David’s Hospice Care, and their crucial work providing care for patients and families at the most difficult times of their lives. “GS Verde are always keen to support great causes like St David’s’ Hospice Care, who play such an important role across the communities where many of our colleagues and contacts are based.”

Since 1979, St David’s Hospice Care has provided committed, bespoke palliative and end of life care to patients and families, ensuring they have choice and dignity in the care they receive.

The charity cares for over 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost of almost £9 million. With less than 30% of this funded by the Government, the Hospice relies on donations and fundraising.

Emma Saysell, CEO of St David’s Hospice Care, said:

“We are so delighted to have the tremendous support from the GS Verde Group in sponsoring our Biz Quiz. We hope that we get a big turn out from the businesses in South Wales, helping us to raise vital funds for the Hospice. We can promise a challenging and fun-filled afternoon.”

Entries cost £200 per team of four, with food included. Register your quiz team today: www.stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/the-biz-quiz