GS Verde Group Appoints Associate Director as it Expands Advisory and Accounting Services

Corporate advisory firm GS Verde Group has appointed Linzi Lumbley as Associate Director at GS Verde Tax & Accountants.

In line with a continuous period of growth for GS Verde Group, this appointment sees Linzi return to the company as a senior hire within the Tax & Accounting discipline, focusing on the team’s delivery of high-quality financial management and advice to entrepreneurs and management teams who are looking to scale, acquire or lead towards an exit across the UK & Ireland.

Linzi said:

“I am excited to return to GS Verde Group and work with a team that values innovation and collaboration to help businesses. I genuinely care about the quality and accessibility of good financial information to help business owners make decisions to improve their lives – I look forward to bringing my experience to the table and help drive this ethos through the team.”

“We are thrilled to have Linzi on board,” said Joel Dunning, Head of GS Verde Tax & Accountants. “Her expertise and enthusiasm are a great asset to our team and clients. Linzi’s strategic mindset and broad background in SME and Mid-Market financial management make her a perfect fit for what our clients are asking for as part of a multi-disciplinary advisory group. We have a team of accountants and tax advisors who adopt a consultative approach, and Linzi will help shape that into the future.”