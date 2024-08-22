GS Verde Acquire Anderson Shaw Corporate Finance

The GS Verde Group, a UK & Ireland based dealmaking business, has expanded with the acquisition of West Midlands based Anderson Shaw Corporate Finance.

This is the 3rd acquisition by GS Verde Group, as part of its buy and build strategy and is the latest in numerous announcements so far in 2024, including the announcement of the company's admission on the prestigious secondary markets share dealing platform, JP Jenkins.

In May this year, GS Verde Group also announced the opening of an office in Cheltenham, as part of a growth plan to expand across the UK, creating a doorway into the West Midlands market, which is now become crystalised with the acquisition of Anderson Shaw.

Speaking on the acquisition, Nigel Greenaway, CEO of GS Verde Group said:

“We are delighted to have acquired Anderson Shaw Corporate Finance and to welcome Peter and his team to The GS Verde Group. “The JP Jenkins placement earlier this year has enabled us to accelerate our plans to grow through acquisition and increase our regional footprint. The move to Cheltenham, followed by the addition of Anderson Shaw to the business, has helped us to do both, by bolstering our offering and presence in the West Midlands region, and we are delighted to be able to announce this deal”.

Anderson Shaw Corporate Finance was established in 2006 and was set up to support business owners in the sale of their business, as well as advising businesses seeking to grow through acquisition.

In 2017, the current Managing Director and Chartered Accountant Peter Wilson took control and ran the business, advising on multiple transactions during that time. Peter will remain with the business and become part of GS Verde's deal team.

Peter said:

“We have been very impressed with GS Verde, and I am delighted that Anderson Shaw is able to join such a renowned dealmaking Group. “We work on numerous sale mandates, as well as acquisitions, but to be able to expand our offering with the provision of law, finance, tax and communications and provide a ‘one team' solution, is something we are certain our clients will benefit from”.

GS Verde Group is headquartered in Cardiff, but with offices in Dublin, Bristol and Cheltenham, the Group continues to roll out its unique multi-discipline M&A advisory services across the UK & Ireland.

Mr. Greenaway concluded:

“We continue to identify targets for acquisition in the UK, Ireland and farther afield, and we look forward to further announcements on additional expansion plans in the coming months”.

The GS Verde Group are business-focused experts in getting deals done. Combining all the services needed to complete a corporate transaction, including legal, corporate finance, tax, accountancy and even communications, GS Verde Group acts as a single advisory team and provides a truly end-to-end service.